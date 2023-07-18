Australia debates Indigenous referendum as pamphlets launched

Parties on both sides of a debate on whether to constitutionally recognise Australia's Indigenous people released their official pamphlets on Tuesday, which will start being delivered to letterboxes across the country.

Australians will be asked to vote in a referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee that can advise the parliament on matters affecting Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people.

There is currently no mention of the First Nations people in Australia's constitution.

Pamphlets from those supporting the constitutional change, known as the 'Yes' camp, and those against it, called the 'No' camp, was published on the election commission website on Tuesday.