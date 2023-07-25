    বাংলা

    Israeli troops kill three Palestinian militants in W Bank, minister says

    The militants opened fire on troops from a car near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Israel's defence minister said

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 08:43 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 08:43 AM

    Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants who opened fire on them from a car near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, Israel's defence minister and army said.

    The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that three people had been killed in the incident.

    Palestine TV showed footage of a military vehicle blocking access to the area of the incident, including to an ambulance, as soldiers appeared to carry out an inspection.

    Congratulating the army on Twitter, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the incident had taken place at Mount Gerizim, a Samaritan community overlooking Nablus.

    Violence in the West Bank has surged for over a year, with increased Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and settler rampages in Palestinian villages. Nablus and the nearby northern West Bank city of Jenin have seen especially intense clashes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli designate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov 15, 2022.
    Israel to work to prevent collapse of Palestinian Authority
    Israel has been stepping up military operations against armed groups in the occupied West Bank, where the PA has limited autonomy
    Israeli troops inspect shooting attack scene near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jul 6,2023.
    Palestinian gunman kills Israeli soldier in West Bank
    At least 12 Palestinians, most confirmed as militant fighters, have also been killed, according to the Israeli military
    Smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City July 5, 2023.
    Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank's Jenin
    Twelve Palestinians, at least five of them fighters, and one Israeli soldier had been killed in the military operation
    Israeli police work at the scene of a ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jul 4, 2023.
    Eight hurt in Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Tel Aviv
    CCTV video circulated online showed a pickup truck mounting a pavement and bicycle lane outside a mall at high speed, striking at least two people

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen