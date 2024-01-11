US urges China to not interfere in Taiwan elections

The United States, in a clear signal to China, opposes any outside interference or influence in Taiwan's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The Jan 13 Taiwan elections come at a delicate time in US-Chinese relations with President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping having just re-established military-to-military ties when they met in California last November.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said Washington does not take sides in the elections and does not have a favorite or preferred candidate.