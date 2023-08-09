Thailand alliance expands in new effort to form government

Thailand's Pheu Thai party announced on Wednesday it had the support of six more parties in its attempt to form a government, still short of the required backing, as the country remained in political deadlock nearly three months after an election.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government for 142 days and faces prolonged uncertainty after election winners Move Forward were blocked from forming a government by conservative legislators allied with the royalist military.

Second-place Pheu Thai, a political heavyweight that was driven from power in coups in 2006 and 2014, withdrew its backing for Move Forward last week but faces an uphill battle to win support from a parliament over which the military commands significant influence.