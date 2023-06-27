    বাংলা

    China willing to work with Vietnam to strengthen communication between militaries

    Presently the international situation is chaotic and intertwined, and the security of the Asia-Pacific region is facing some challenges, said Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu

    Reuters
    Published : 27 June 2023, 05:25 AM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 05:25 AM

    China is willing to work with Vietnam to strengthen high-level communication and deepen cooperation between their two militaries, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu said in a statement on Tuesday.

    In a meeting with his counterpart, Li said presently the international situation is chaotic and intertwined, and the security of the Asia-Pacific region is facing some challenges.

    "China and Vietnam should continue to work hand in hand and closely unite in the new journey of socialism, safeguard the common strategic interests of the two countries, and make positive contributions to regional peace and stability, Li said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Samsung centre building is seen in Hanoi Vietnam May 29, 2023.
    Ex-Samsung Elec executive indicted over data theft for China factory
    The defendant is accused of illegally acquiring Samsung data to build a chip factory in Xian between 2018 and 2019
    Spotted hyena bites off toddler’s wrist in Dhaka zoo
    Hyena bites off toddler’s wrist in Dhaka zoo
    The 2-year-old put his hand into the cage through iron grills and nets
    A Vietnamese pupil holds Chinese and Vietnamese flags before a welcoming ceremony for China's President Xi Jinping at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov 12, 2017.
    Chinese ships leave Vietnam waters after US-China talks
    Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 began sailing in Vietnam's EEZ on May 7, at times flanked by a dozen ships, and regularly crossing gas and oil fields operated by Russian companies
    Thermal electrodes are seen on a 3d printed finger are seen at the Campus Biotech at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) after the presentation of bionic technology that helps amputees feel the temperature of objects again in their phantom hands in Geneva, Switzerland Apr 26, 2023.
    Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new bionic technology
    With thermal electrodes placed on the skin of their residual arm, amputees in an experiment reported feeling hot or cold sensations in their phantom hand and fingers

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps