China to reopen borders, including with Hong Kong, after 3 years

China will reopen its borders on Sunday, including with its special administrative region of Hong Kong, after nearly three years of COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

Here is what you need to know:

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS, TRAVEL

Passengers entering China will no longer have to quarantine or take a COVID test on arrival, the National Health Commission said.

However, they must have a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departing for China.

China set out a plan last month to restore its average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan 6 for both domestic and international flights, although international flights remain at a small fraction of pre-COVID levels.

Less than one-fifth of China's widebody fleet of about 500 planes is in storage, according to a McKinsey analysis using Cirium data, with most planes active but flying fewer hours than usual on domestic routes, or on limited international and cargo flights.

PASSPORT, VISAS

China will resume the issuance of passports for Chinese mainland residents, as well as ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners, starting from Jan 8.

China will also resume issuing visas for mainland residents to travel overseas, the country's immigration authority said.