Chinese lithium producers set price floor as demand evaporates

Ganfeng said in a response that no discussions on a floor price had taken place.

"Ganfeng always insists that product prices should be determined by the market, and will never take the initiative to control prices to influence the market," a company representative said in an email.

It added that no company in the industry has such capabilities.

Tianqi declined to comment.

Zhicun Lithium, one of the top lithium carbonate producers in China, was also represented at the meeting, said four of the people, but could not be reached for comment.

The move comes as lithium prices plunge on a significant slowdown in demand for electric vehicles (EV) in China, the world's largest EV market.

Spot prices have slumped by more than 60% since their peak in late November, with the decline picking up pace in recent weeks on a growing price war in China's auto market.

It is not clear how long the companies, which account for over half China's lithium carbonate output, will follow the floor price.

Spot prices dropped to 220,000 yuan a tonne on Friday, according to a weekly price assessment by Fastmarkets, down from 260,000 yuan a week earlier.