China's Chengdu bolsters power supply ahead of international games, looming heat

China's Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, is shoring up the city's electricity supply for the FISU Summer World University Games later this month as power grids across the country get stretched to their limits due to sweltering heat.

A power supply command-and-dispatch centre began operations in June for the Chengdu Universiade, which will run from Jul 28 to Aug 8, according to state media.

The centre has real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling it to gather information on electricity consumption at various points, encompassing lighting, microphones and power sockets, Xinhua news reported on Saturday.