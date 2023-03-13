Taiwan says defence spending to focus on reading for 'total blockade' by China

Taiwan's defence spending this year will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a "total blockade" by China, including parts for F-16 fighters and replenishing weapons, the military said in a report.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island in August, firing missiles over Taipei and declaring no-fly and no-sail zones in a simulation of how it would seek to cut Taiwan off in a war.

In a report seeking parliamentary budget approval, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters on Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said it began reviewing its strategic fuel reserves and repair abilities last year, but did not give details.

In "anticipation of a total blockade of the Taiwan Strait", spending this year would include replenishment of artillery and rocket stocks, and parts for F-16 fighters "to strengthen combat continuity", the ministry said.