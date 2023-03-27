North Korea fires missiles as US aircraft carrier set to arrive in South

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday morning, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches as a US aircraft carrier is set to arrive in South Korea.

The missiles were fired from North Hwanghae province at 7:47 am (2247 GMT on Sunday) and flew about 370 kilometres (230 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Both missiles appear to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said.

Monday's launches came as the US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and ships from its accompanying strike group are scheduled to dock at a South Korean naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday.

Before its arrival, the carrier was to stage joint maritime exercises with South Korean forces on Monday off the Korean peninsula's south coast, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The carrier's planned visit, which marks the first since the USS Ronald Reagan visited in September, was arranged as part of efforts to have more US "strategic assets" in the area to deter North Korea, the ministry said.