    বাংলা

    North Korea fires missiles as US aircraft carrier set to arrive in South

    The missiles appear to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said

    Reuters
    Published : 27 March 2023, 04:50 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2023, 04:50 AM

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday morning, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches as a US aircraft carrier is set to arrive in South Korea.

    The missiles were fired from North Hwanghae province at 7:47 am (2247 GMT on Sunday) and flew about 370 kilometres (230 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

    Both missiles appear to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said.

    Monday's launches came as the US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and ships from its accompanying strike group are scheduled to dock at a South Korean naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday.

    Before its arrival, the carrier was to stage joint maritime exercises with South Korean forces on Monday off the Korean peninsula's south coast, South Korea's defence ministry said.

    The carrier's planned visit, which marks the first since the USS Ronald Reagan visited in September, was arranged as part of efforts to have more US "strategic assets" in the area to deter North Korea, the ministry said.

    South Korea's military "strongly condemned" the North's repeated missile launches as a grave provocation violating United Nations Security Council resolutions, and called for an immediate halt.

    "We will keep a close eye on North Korea's various activities and maintain firm readiness posture based on the capability to overwhelmingly respond to any provocations," the JCS said in a statement, adding that it would continue military drills with the US as planned.

    The Japanese government lodged a "strong protest" with North Korea, saying its missile launches threaten the safety and peace of Japan, the region and the international community.

    US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launches did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or their allies. But the missiles highlight the destabilising impact of Pyongyang's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, it said in a statement.

    North Korea has been ramping up its military tests in recent weeks, including the firing of multiple cruise missiles on Wednesday that Pyongyang said was aimed at practicing tactical nuclear attacks.

    Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said North Korea was likely to step up provocative activities, including a possible nuclear test.

    US and South Korean officials have for nearly a year warned the North could carry out what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.

    On Friday, North Korea said it had tested a new nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, as leader Kim Jong Un warned that joint military drills by South Korea and the US should stop.

    The allies concluded their regular springtime exercises, called Freedom Shield 23, last week, but have other field training continuing, including amphibious landing drills involving a US amphibious assault ship, and the exercises with the US carrier.

    Pyongyang has long bristled at the allies' drills, saying they are preparation for an invasion of the North.

    South Korea and the United States say the exercises are defensive.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches fire assault drill, at an undisclosed location in North Korea March 10, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea's Kim calls for nuclear attack readiness against US, S Korea
    Kim's remarks came as the isolated country conducted what KCNA called exercises aimed at bolstering its "war deterrence and nuclear counterattack capability"
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
    N Korea fires missile as US-South Korean drills go on
    China and Russia have blocked attempts at the United Nations to respond to North Korea's series of missile tests
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea fires short-range ballistic missile, S Korea says
    South Korea has condemned the series of recent ballistic missile launches by the North as a "clear violation" of a UN Security Council resolution
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae watch a missile drill at an undisclosed location in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Mar 20, 2023.
    N Korea says it tested new nuclear-capable underwater drone
    The drone system is intended to maintain stealth while destroying naval vessels and major ports by making a super-scale radioactive wave through an underwater explosion

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain