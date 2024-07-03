Home +
July 03, 2024

Malaysia's Najib loses legal bid to serve sentence under house arrest

Najib had sought for the court to compel the government to reply to or confirm the existence of the royal order, which he said would entitle him to serve the remainder of his term under house arrest, and to execute the order if it existed

Malaysia's Najib loses legal bid to serve sentence under house ar
Prison officers escort former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, as the jailed politician leaves court during a break in proceedings, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 4, 2024. REUTERS

Danial Azhar, Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM

