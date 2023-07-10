World's war on greenhouse gas emissions has a military blind spot

'RECOVERY AND PEACE'

For now, however, there are few signs there will be any tangible response to the lobbying drive this year.

The UNFCCC said in an emailed response to questions that there were no concrete plans to amend guidance on military emissions accounting, but that the issue could be discussed at future summits, including at COP28 in Dubai.

Asked whether military emissions would be discussed at the UN summit, the UAE presidency said one of its thematic days during the two-week summit would be "relief, recovery and peace", without giving further details.

There are signs, however, that some militaries are preparing for changes in their reporting requirements in the coming years, while others are making strides to cut their climate impact.

NATO, the 31-country Western security alliance, for example, told Reuters it has created a methodology for its members to report their military emissions.

Countries such as New Zealand are exploring whether to add previously excluded areas, such as emissions from overseas operations, while Britain and Germany are looking to address grey areas in their reporting, defence officials said.

And Washington sent U.S. Army and Navy representatives to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt last year, the first time a Pentagon delegation has attended the global climate summit.

"What I think that signified is that we are part of the conversation, we are certainly emitters when it comes to fossil fuels and energy," Meredith Berger, assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment at the US Navy and one of the Pentagon delegates, told Reuters.

The US military's oil use and emissions are falling.

The US Defence Logistics Agency, which oversees oil buying, said 84 million barrels were purchased in 2022, down almost 15 million from 2018. Emissions in 2022, meanwhile, fell to 48 million tonnes from 51 million tonnes the previous year.

The US Department of Defense said those figures included all emissions, but that it stripped out international transport and bunker fuels from the numbers reported to the UNFCCC.

MORE DRONES

Neta Crawford, a professor of international relations at Oxford University, said US troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq, the adoption of renewable energy technologies, more fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as fewer and smaller military exercises, had contributed to the declines in the fuel use.

The wider use of drones may also have helped.

"One of the biggest emissions reduction technologies has been the used of unmanned aerial vehicles - drones," said a senior US defense official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. "When you take a human out of the aircraft, you get dramatically improved energy performance."

Groups lobbying the UN to lift the military exemptions point to a surge in emissions related to the Ukraine conflict as a good reason for the change.