Putin to annex seized Ukrainian land, UN warns of 'dangerous escalation'

President Vladimir Putin will begin formally annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday in a move that the United Nations warned would mark a "dangerous escalation" and which should be condemned.

Moscow's planned annexation of 15 percent of Ukraine's territory, after what Kyiv and Western countries say were phoney referendums staged at gunpoint in Russian-held areas, confirms that Putin is doubling down on his war despite suffering a major military reversal this month.

Ukrainian troops on Thursday were moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman in the region of Donetsk, threatening a new setback for Putin's campaign, military experts said, even as he prepares to declare the area part of Russia.

"Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters.

"Any decision by Russia to go forward will further jeopardize the prospects for peace," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky announced an emergency meeting with his security and defence chiefs on Friday, and promised a harsh response to a step he says has killed off chances of reviving peace talks.

The votes "are worthless and do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored," he said.