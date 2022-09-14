Canada PM Trudeau declares holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared Monday, the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, a federal holiday to mourn the monarch's death.

"On September 19, Canadians from across the country will pay their respects to Canada's longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau said in a statement on Tuesday. "For most Canadians, she was the only monarch we ever knew and many of us felt a deep affection and appreciation for her dedication to Canada."

Monday will be a holiday for all federal government employees. Other employers, including provincial and territorial governments, are not required to follow suit.

The premiers of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador issued statements declaring Monday a one-time holiday.

Ontario will observe a day of mourning on Monday but provincially regulated places like schools will remain open, Premier Doug Ford, a Conservative, said in a statement. The decision allows "students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth," Ford said.

Canada announced a 10-day mourning period after Elizabeth died at her holiday home in Scotland on Thursday. Trudeau, who has said the queen was among his favourite people, is scheduled to attend her funeral.