    Argentina inflation seen hitting 149% this year, up from previous poll

    The annual inflation forecast is above the 126% expected in the previous poll conducted by the country’s central bank

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 07:28 AM

    Analysts polled by Argentina's central bank forecast annual inflation this year at 149%, above the 126% expected in the previous poll, according to the monthly survey released on Friday.

    For May, the analysts polled expect prices to have risen 9% in the month. Inflation in April was 8.4%, according to Argentina's national statistics agency.

    Argentina's economy, strained by a historic drought that has worsened an ongoing currency crisis, is expected to shrink 3% in 2023 from 2022, the survey found.

    Analysts see the weakened Argentine peso, currently officially valued at 245 pesos per dollar, ending this year at 408.68 pesos per dollar and 2024 at 917.54 pesos per dollar.

    Rising prices and tumbling foreign reserves pose a challenge for Argentina's left-leaning government ahead of general elections in October.

    The central bank's survey was conducted among 38 participants between May 29-31.

