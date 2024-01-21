World's largest natural ice rink reopens in Canada

"Our team learned a lot from the challenges we faced last year and were able to put measures in place, helped by more seasonal temperatures, to make it happen this year," NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said.

"A 1.9 kilometre section between the Pretoria Bridge and the Bank Street access points will be open to skaters," the NCC said.

The NCC has previously said it can only open when the ice is at least 12 inches (30 cm) thick, for which there must be 10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between minus 20 Celsius and minus 10 Celsius (minus 4 and 14 degrees Fahrenheit).

The NCC and the Standards Council of Canada have commissioned a climate change risk assessment to understand the impact of climate change on the Skateway.

Under the scenario of moderate emissions, "the NCC should prepare for seasons with less than 40 days of skating approximately 50 percent of the time," it says.