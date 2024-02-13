Manitoba man charged with murder of his family, including baby

Authorities in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba have charged a 29-year-old man with the murder of five family members, including his baby daughter, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, was arrested after the deaths in three separate but linked incidents in the town of Carman in southern Manitoba on Sunday.

Police said the first incident was a reported hit-and-run, where police found a woman's body. Hours later, police received a report of a vehicle on fire and the three young children were pulled out from it by the accused, and declared dead at the scene. Further investigation led officers to a residence in Carman, where the body of another female was located.