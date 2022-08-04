White House frustrated as Washington mayor seeks troops to help handle migrants

The vast majority of migrants arriving in Washington spend only hours or days there before heading to other US destinations, according to an ad-hoc network of volunteers.

Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona have sent around 7,000 migrants in recent months, the states said.

Just after sunrise on Friday, about 30 migrants disembarked from a charter bus near Washington's Union Station after a 36-hour ride from Del Rio, Texas, carrying their scant belongings in clear plastic bags.

The group included adults and families with young children traveling from Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua and Cuba. They walked to a nearby church, taking photos of the US Capitol building and Supreme Court along the way.

In the church basement, volunteers offered them breakfast, toothbrushes and clean clothes as they asked about medical needs and assisted with onward travel to New York, North Carolina and Florida.

"We have had constructive conversations with Mayor Bowser and her team," a White House spokesperson told Reuters. "As we have said repeatedly, Republican governors using desperate migrants as political tools is shameful."

Bowser's office did not respond to requests for comment regarding the tensions. In a July 22 letter to White House officials, Bowser said the issue "must be dealt with at a federal level."

BAD OPTICS

Other US cities absorb thousands of migrants without the assistance of military troops. Since Biden took office there have been a record-breaking 3 million migrant arrests at the US-Mexico border; many are repeat crossers who are quickly expelled. During the same period, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been allowed into the country and then often start the process of claiming US asylum.

White House officials disagree with Bowser's portrayal of the migrant arrivals as a "crisis," which echoes Abbott's language about the border, three officials and another source familiar with the matter said.