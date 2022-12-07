Governor bans use of TikTok on US state's government devices, networks

Last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikTok's US operations raised national security concerns, flagging the risk the Chinese government could harness the video-sharing app to influence users or control their devices.

Beijing could also use the popular app, owned by ByteDance, to "control software on millions of devices," giving it the opportunity to "technically compromise" those devices, Wray added.

The government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews foreign acquisitions of US assets for potential national security risks, in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that US user data could be passed on to Beijing.

CFIUS and TikTok have for months sought to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok's more than 100 million US users but sources said it appears unlikely a deal would be reached before January.

TikTok executive Vanessa Pappas told lawmakers in September that TikTok was making progress toward a final agreement with the US government.

Former President Donald Trump in 2020 attempted to block new US users from downloading WeChat and TikTok, which would have effectively blocked the apps' use in the United States, but lost a series of court battles.

President Joe Biden in June 2021 withdrew Trump's executive orders that sought to ban the downloads and directed the Commerce Department to conduct a review of security concerns posed by the apps.