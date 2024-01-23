    বাংলা

    Trump reelection would mean unpredictability for Canada: PM Trudeau

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his Liberal government had managed to meet the challenges to Canada posed by the first Trump administration

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 03:44 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 03:44 PM

    If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the US presidential election this November it would mean a certain amount of unpredictability for Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

    Trudeau, speaking to reporters during a cabinet retreat in Montreal, said his Liberal government had managed to meet the challenges to Canada posed by the first Trump administration.

