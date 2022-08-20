'The paycheck has died': Argentine workers hold funeral for wages





While much of the world is battling high single-digit inflation this year, Argentina's struggles are in a different category.



"The paycheck has died" read a banner in the symbolic procession, which toured the main streets of Argentina's capital and ended in front of the Presidential Palace. The flower crowns worn by women carried the message "RIP the minimum wage."

The country's official monthly minimum wage stands at 45,540 Argentine pesos ($334) while a basic food basket for a family of two adults and two children costs more than twice that amount at 111,298 pesos ($817), according to the national statistics institute INDEC.