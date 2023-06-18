    বাংলা

    Mexican officials find 129 migrants in truck amid heat wave

    Migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Latin America frequently pay smugglers in an attempt to pass through Mexico bound for the US

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 04:11 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 04:11 AM

    Mexican authorities found 129 migrants, mostly from Guatemala, crowded into a truck trailer in the eastern state of Veracruz, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement on Saturday.

    The migrants were crammed into a trailer in the midst of a heat wave in Mexico, where higher-than-normal temperatures have topped 45C (113F) in several states, including Veracruz, where the operation took place.

    Immigration agents in late May had uncovered another 175 migrants further south, mainly from Central America, in Chiapas state. Another 300 people were stopped at a checkpoint in Veracruz in March.

    Migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Latin America frequently pay smugglers in an attempt to pass through Mexico bound for the US. Some are forced to cross areas rife with drug violence, making them vulnerable to organised crime.

    Among the travelers found on Friday were adults from Guatemala, Honduras, India and El Salvador, and 19 unaccompanied minors, the migration institute said. It added that the children will be put under state guardianship, while the others will be processed to determine their legal status in Mexico. Four suspected traffickers were arrested in the operation.

    On Friday the commissioner of the INM, Francisco Garduño, had met with Guatemalan officials to discuss reparations for the victims of a deadly March fire in a migrant detention centre in Mexico that claimed 39 lives, the INM said in a separate statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    First responders secure the area at the crash scene near Carberry, Manitoba, Canada June 15, 2023 in this still image obtained from a social media video.
    15 killed in Canada highway crash
    The crash that occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history
    A woman holds an umbrella during a period of high temperatures in Mexico City, Mexico June 13, 2023.
    Mexico swelters as 'atypical' heat wave grips nation
    Health ministry data through June 9 shows that at least six people have died this year as a result of the higher-than-normal temperatures
    FILE PHOTO-French President Emmanuel Macron visits Institut Curie laboratory ahead of announcements on biomedical research in Saint-Cloud, France, May 16, 2023.
    G7 is opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine: Macron
    Macron was speaking to reporters after calling the surprise visit of Zelensky - brought to the Japan summit on a French government plane - a "game changer"
    Migrants arrive at the port of Kalamata, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023.
    Greece hunts for survivors of migrant shipwreck, 78 dead
    A European rescue support charity believes around 750 people were on board the 20-30 metre-long vessel

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production