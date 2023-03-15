Biden meets families of mass shooting victims, toughens gun rules

US President Joe Biden embraced victims of a mass shooting on Tuesday hours after he issued an executive order to reinforce gun sale background checks in what White House called the most comprehensive policy the president can enact without Congress.

Travelling to the Asian American enclave of Monterey Park neighbouring Los Angeles, Biden empathised with survivors of a Jan 21 mass shooting that killed 11 people. He also touted an executive order that bolsters background checks for gun buyers and strengthens federal support for state red flag laws that intend to stop gun sales to people deemed dangerous.

"I'm here on behalf of the American people to mourn with you, to pray with you, to let you know you are loved and not alone," Biden told an audience in Monterey Park, a city of 60,000 that is 65% Asian, according to US Census data.