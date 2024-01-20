    বাংলা

    Biden cancels nearly $5bn more in student debt relief

    The White House announcement brings the total loan forgiveness approved by the Biden-Harris administration to $136.6 billion for more than 3.7 million Americans

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 04:33 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 04:33 AM

    US President Joe Biden on Friday announced student debt cancellation of nearly $5 billion for an additional 74,000 borrowers, including more than half who earned forgiveness after 10 years of public service as teachers, nurses and firefighters.


    The White House announcement brings the total loan forgiveness approved by the Biden-Harris administration to $136.6 billion for more than 3.7 million Americans.


    Nearly 44,000 of the borrowers approved for relief are those with a decade of public service, with close to 30,000 are people who have been repaying their loans for at least 20 years but never got the relief through income-driven repayment plans.


    Biden vowed to continue working to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling blocking his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.
    "I won’t back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams," he said in a statement.

    Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the department was moving "full speed ahead" with efforts to deliver even greater debt relief for more borrowers and to help them get on a faster track to loan forgiveness under a new SAVE repayment plan.


    As of June 2023, approximately 43.4 million student loan recipients had $1.63 trillion in outstanding loans, according to the Federal Student Aid website. The figure represents an increase of nearly $17 billion in the outstanding loan balance and almost 600,000 in the number of student loan recipients since last year, it said.


    Progressive voters, who are part of the coalition that helped elect Biden in 2020, long pressed the White House to address student loan debt, and the issue remains high on the agenda of younger voters, many of whom have concerns about Biden's foreign policy on the war in Gaza and fault him for not achieving greater debt forgiveness.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 12, 2023.
    Biden says Netanyahu not opposed to all two-state solutions for Palestinians
    The Israeli prime minister said he had rejected US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state once the Gaza conflict ended
    US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration
    Kerry to leave Biden administration
    The administration has made no decisions about who may be selected to replace Kerry as Biden’s special climate envoy
    US President Joe Biden departs a Biden Victory Fund campaign fundraising event in the Kalorama neighborhood, in Washington, US, October 27, 2023.
    US education official resigns over Biden's Israel-Gaza policy
    Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American, was appointed early in Biden's presidency as part of a build-out of the Education Department's student loan expertise
    US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2022.
    Xi, Biden exchange congratulations on 45 years of diplomatic ties
    Both countries have ‘weathered’ the storms and moved forward in general, Xi said in his message

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024