Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company

The attorney general's office should investigate the killings, while the Red Cross should attend to those being held hostage, he said.

"I expect from the perpetrators the unilateral liberation of government officials before a new escalation of violence is caused," Petro added.

The office of human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo confirmed in a statement a policeman and a civilian had been killed.

Officials from Camargo's office were accompanying the police officers and Emerald employees who were being held, the office said on Twitter.

The officer and civilian died from gunshot wounds, police sources said, adding FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal are present in the region and could be involved in the unrest.

Protests in areas close to oil and mining projects regularly occur in Colombia as communities push for companies to build infrastructure including roads and schools.

Reuters could not immediately reach Emerald Energy, a subsidiary of China's state-owned company Sinochem, for comment.