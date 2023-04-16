    বাংলা

    Four killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting

    A local TV station reported that more than 20 people had been injured in the shooting

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 04:40 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 04:40 PM

    Four people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting on Saturday night that was tied to a birthday party in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, the state law enforcement agency said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

    A local TV station reported on Sunday that more than 20 people had been injured in the shooting, citing investigators on the scene. The state agency declined to answer questions or provide further detail during the news conference.

    "We're going to continue to work in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts, and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families," said Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

    The shooting occurred around 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, according to the agency. Officials provided no information about what led to the shooting, and it was not known if any suspects had been taken into custody.

    Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Raymond Porter said at the news conference that counseling would be provided at area schools tomorrow, and asked local clergy to help families through the situation.

    "We will make every effort to comfort those children and don't lose sight of the fact that those are the ones most impacted by this situation," Porter said.

    The FBI, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Fifth Circuit District Attorney's Office had also responded to the scene and were assisting with the investigation, according to a release from the state law enforcement agency.

    Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a Twitter post on Sunday morning that she was staying "closely updated" by law enforcement as details emerged.

    "This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians," she wrote in the post. "Violent crime has NO place in our state."

    The shooting occurred within weeks of two high-profile mass shootings in the nearby states of Tennessee and Kentucky, which prompted local leaders to call for tighter gun control measures last week.

    A bank employee shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. On March 27, three 9-year-olds and three staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student.

    Mass shootings have become commonplace in the US There have been more than 146 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli police stand guard near a security incident scene near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
    Israeli police shoot man dead near Muslim holy site
    The slain man was identified as Mohammad Khaled al-Osaib, 26, a resident of Bedouin town Hura in south Israel
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducts a joint press availability at the State Department with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, and Philippine Defence Chief Carlito Galvez Jr, in Washington, US, April 11, 2023.
    US, Philippines agree to complete road map for security assistance
    Platforms from radars to drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defence systems figured in the so-called "2+2" meeting in Washington
    An aerial view of destroyed homes after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, US March 25, 2023.
    25 dead after tornado tears across Mississippi
    The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long
    Merchandise with symbols of former President Donald Trump is sold at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, US, Mar 3, 2023.
    Trump’s legacy: Republicans torn by infighting, revolts as 2024 looms
    Although it is too early in the election cycle to see a direct impact of these fights, head of the party's central governing body has called for unity

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp