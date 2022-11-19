    বাংলা

    US Justice Department names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes

    This will be the Justice Department's third special counsel to be appointed since 2017 to handle a politically sensitive case

    Sarah N LynchReuters
    Published : 18 Nov 2022, 07:52 PM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2022, 07:52 PM

    US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday he has named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations into Donald Trump involving the former president's handling of sensitive documents and the aftermath of the 2020 election.

    Garland's announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump's candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden's stated intention to run for re-election, made the appointment of a special counsel necessary.

    Smith will oversee the investigation into Trump's handling of government documents after leaving the White House last year and the probe into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election, Garland said.

    "Appointing a special counsel at this time is the right thing to do," Garland said at a news conference.

    Smith, a political independent, is currently chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, tasked with prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo. He previously oversaw the Justice Department's public integrity section and worked as a federal and state prosecutor in New York.

    Garland said he would begin his work as special counsel "immediately."

    This would be the Justice Department's third special counsel to be appointed since 2017 to handle a politically sensitive case. Such prosecutors typically have a high degree of independence to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

    Former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed in 2017 to oversee the federal investigation into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and its contacts with Russia. In 2019, John Durham was appointed to investigate the origins of the FBI's probe into Trump's 2016 campaign.

    The White House was not involved in the decision, an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    Biden did not respond to multiple shouted questions from reporters about the appointment during his only public appearance of the day.

    RELATED STORIES
    LATAM airlines logo, is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile Apr 25, 2019.
    Plane crash on Peruvian runway leaves 2 firefighters dead
    Twenty passengers on the jet needed treatment after it collided with a firetruck
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her family leave the federal courthouse after attending her fraud trial in San Jose, California, US Jan 3, 2022.
    Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
    Once dubbed as a self-made billionaire, she was convicted in January, after her company falsely promised to revolutionise how patients receive diagnoses
    Credit: Alamy via
    10 dead in Ecuador prison violence
    The violence took place after the transfers of 'Bermudez' from Los Lobos gang and 'Anchundia' from the R7 gang to a maximum security facility
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her family leave the federal courthouse after attending her fraud trial in San Jose, California, US Jan 3, 2022.
    Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing over Theranos fraud
    A jury in San Jose convicted her on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy in January

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher