Assassination of presidential candidate shocks Ecuador election

President Guillermo Lasso said after midnight the crime was clearly an attempt to sabotage the election, but that voting would go ahead as planned on Aug 20, albeit amid a national state of emergency with the military mobilised to guarantee security.

Lasso also declared three days of mourning.

The murder prompted anger from Villavicencio supporters towards former President Rafael Correa, of whom Villavicencio was an outspoken detractor when he worked as a journalist.

Villavicencio had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for defamation over statements made against the former president, but he fled to Indigenous territory within Ecuador and later was given asylum in Peru, before returning after Correa left office.

"Ecuador has become a failed state," Correa, who now lives in Belgium, said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "Hopefully those who try to sow more hate with this new tragedy will understand that will only continue to destroy us."

Candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who is running for Correa's party and leading with 29.3% support, expressed horror at the killing, but did not suspend her campaign.

Indigenous candidate Yaku Perez and law-and-order hopeful Jan Topic both suspended their campaigns, while businessman Otto Sonnenholzner begged the government to take action.