Biden says banking crisis has calmed down

US President Joe Biden said on Friday the banking crisis has calmed down after the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.

Biden has sought to reassure investors and depositors that the global banking system is safe as financial stocks have lost billions of dollars in value since the collapse of the two mid-size US lenders over the past week. Biden, earlier this week, promised Americans that their deposits are safe.

"Yes," Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday when asked if the banking crisis had calmed down.