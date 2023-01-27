Five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols

Five former Memphis police officers were charged on Thursday with murder in the death of a Black motorist, Tyre Nichols, from injuries he sustained in a violent encounter following a traffic stop, prosecutors said.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died while hospitalised on Jan 10, three days after the confrontation during his arrest by the five police officers.

Officials were expected on Friday evening to release police body-worn camera video of the incident, which a lawyer for Nichols' family likened to the notorious footage of Los Angeles police officers beating Black motorist Rodney King more than 30 years ago.

"We're here today because of a tragedy that wounds one family deeply but also hurts us all," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said at a news conference announcing the charges.

The five officers, who are all Black, were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, Mulroy said.

The Memphis Police Department on Friday identified them as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr, and Justin Smith. They range in age from 24 to 32 and each served on the department for about 2 1/2 to five years.