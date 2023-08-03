Pence and a Christmas call star in Trump indictment

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who confounded attempts by then-President Donald Trump to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, features prominently in the indictment charging Trump with orchestrating a plot to overturn the result.

On Jan 6, 2021, Pence's role was to take part in a ceremonial duty at the US Capitol: Certify the presidential election results from November 2020 that showed Democrat Joe Biden defeated the Republican Trump.

Trump, working with six co-conspirators, pushed Pence to refuse to certify the results based on his accusations of voter fraud on multiple occasions, the indictment alleges.

But the vice president who had stood at Trump's side for four stormy years refused.

In special counsel Jack Smith's 45-page indictment of Trump handed down on Tuesday, Pence is a frequent participant in a narrative that includes detailed recollections of private calls and conversations and mentions Pence's "contemporaneous notes."

The indictment describes Trump pressuring Pence to overturn or otherwise tamper with 2020 election results on a number of occasions in the weeks leading up to Jan 6, including on Christmas Day 2020.

"When the Vice President called the defendant to wish him a Merry Christmas, the defendant quickly turned the conversations to Jan 6 and his request that the Vice President reject electoral votes that day," the indictment says.