    বাংলা

    US to end COVID emergency declarations on May 11

    The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were put in place in 2020 by then-President Trump and Biden repeatedly extended the measures

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 01:06 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 01:06 AM

    President Joe Biden's administration on Monday said it will end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness.

    The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were put in place in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump. Biden has repeatedly extended the measures, which allow millions of Americans to receive free tests, vaccines and treatments.

    The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a statement the declarations, which were set to expire in the coming months, would be extended again until May 11 and then terminated.

    "This wind-down would align with the Administration's previous commitments to give at least 60 days' notice prior to termination of the PHE," OMB said in an administration policy statement.

    The government has been paying for COVID-19 vaccines, some tests and certain treatments under the PHE declaration. When it expires, those costs will be transferred to private insurance and government health plans.

    PHE's expiration will also end directives, known as Title 42, that expel migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti caught crossing the US-Mexico border back to Mexico, OMB said.

    OMB said in a separate statement that Biden would veto a proposed bill in the US Congress that would eliminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care providers working on certain federal programmes.

    COVID-19 cases are declining in the United States, though more than 500 people continue to die each day from the disease, government data showed.

    RELATED STORIES
    An image is projected onto the facade of the Oakland Police Department during a protest against the fatal beating of Black motorist Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers, during a rally in Oakland, California, US January 29, 2023.
    Memphis police dismiss 6th officer in Tyre Nichols case
    The five other officers dismissed from the force have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression
    Rodney Wells, a stepfather, and RowVaughn Wells a mother of Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who was killed during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, take the stage with their attorney Ben Crump, during a news conference at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church in Memphis, Tennessee, US, January 27, 2023.
    Tyre Nichols' death must galvanise police reform efforts: attorney
    "Shame on us if we don't use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed," Ben Crump said
    Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand Peru's President Dina Boluarte to step down, in Lima, Peru, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
    Protester dies as Peru crisis continues
    The death of Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca brings to 58 the nationwide toll in the protests that began in early December
    Representational image: Cocaine, found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler, after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany, February 24, 2020.
    Colombia cocaine seizures break record in 2022
    Security forces seized 671 tonnes of the drug last year, surpassing the 2021 total by about 1.7 tonnes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher