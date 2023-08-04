Buried gold, burning trash: US couple admits to hiding hacked crypto

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the time the $3.6 billion in assets recovered was the biggest financial seizure in US Department of Justice history. The DOJ has since recovered $475 million more, and the couple in court on Thursday agreed to jointly forfeit $72 million.

Lichtenstein, 35, has a degree in psychology and describes himself in his LinkedIn profile as a technology entrepreneur.

But prosecutor Christopher Brown said Lichtenstein also had a long history of hacking, including as a juvenile, and had stolen funds from virtual currency exchanges prior to 2016.

After Lichtenstein hacked the exchange, Brown said Morgan - who has said her hip-hop moniker refers to Genghis Khan but with more "pizzazz" - helped him set up accounts with fictitious identities to help hide proceeds.

"It was at my direction," Lichtenstein told the judge.

Lichtenstein acknowledged converting some funds to gold coins, which he gave to Morgan, who buried them in California. Law enforcement has since dug them up, a prosecutor said.

BURNING DOCUMENTS RAISE SUSPICIONS

Morgan, 33, said in a separate plea hearing that her husband first told her he had hacked the exchange in 2020, but that she had long been suspicious his money came from an illicit source such as drugs or tax evasion.