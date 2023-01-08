Two bodies found in undercarriage of Avianca airplane in Bogota

The bodies of two young men, who were possibly from the Dominican Republic, were found in the undercarriage of an Avianca airplane during maintenance in Colombian capital Bogota, the airline and the attorney general's office of Colombia said on Saturday.

"At its arrival to the El Dorado airport in Bogota, personnel from the airline discovered the bodies of two people who flew irregularly (stowaways) in the undercarriage of the airplane," Avianca said in a statement, adding the discovery was made on Friday evening.

Avianca expressed sympathy for the families of the two people and added that though it inspects airplanes before every flight, the security of airports and their restricted areas is the responsibility of authorities.