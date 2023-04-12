Manhattan's top prosecutor sues to stop Republican 'intimidation' in Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Republican US Representative Jim Jordan to stop what Bragg called a "campaign of intimidation" against the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York.

The lawsuit aims to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's multi-year investigation of Trump, by the Republican-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs.

Bragg, a Democrat, called the subpoena an unconstitutional "incursion" into a state criminal case as payback for charging Trump in the first indictment of a former US president.

"Rather than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation and obstruction," Bragg's lawyers wrote in the complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan.

Later on Tuesday, US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil set a hearing in the case for April 19. She gave Jordan until April 17 to respond to Bragg's complaint.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to buy porn star Stormy Daniels' silence before the 2016 election about her alleged affair with him, which he denies.