Teen girls seeing dramatic rise in poor mental health: US CDC

Nearly three in five high school girls reported feeling sad or hopeless in 2021, representing a 60% increase over the past decade, and fared worse than boys of the same age across nearly all measures of mental health, US government data showed.

The data shows a "dramatic" rise in experiences of violence, poor mental health nd suicide risk in teens, especially in girls, the US Centers for Disease Control said on Monday.

"The levels of poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors recorded by teenage girls are now higher than we have ever seen," said CDC's Kathleen Ethier told reporters.