    বাংলা

    Teen girls seeing dramatic rise in poor mental health: US CDC

    About 57% of female students in the United States reported 'persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness', up from 36% in 2011

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 04:26 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 04:26 AM

    Nearly three in five high school girls reported feeling sad or hopeless in 2021, representing a 60% increase over the past decade, and fared worse than boys of the same age across nearly all measures of mental health, US government data showed.

    The data shows a "dramatic" rise in experiences of violence, poor mental health  nd suicide risk in teens, especially in girls, the US Centers for Disease Control said on Monday.

    "The levels of poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors recorded by teenage girls are now higher than we have ever seen," said CDC's Kathleen Ethier told reporters.

    The current study did not examine the cause of the spike but the CDC noted there was also a 20% increase in reports of sexual violence among high school girls since 2017, when the agency started monitoring this measure.

    "CDC and many other researchers have looked at this and we know that with sexual violence, it is associated with mental health issues, substance use and also long-term health consequences," CDC's Debra Houry said.

    About 57% of the female students reported "persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness", up from 36% in 2011, according to the data.

    For male students, the figure rose to 29% from 21% during the same period.

    There was improvement for adolescents in some areas, such as risky sexual behavior, substance abuse and bullying, but mental health and suicidal thoughts as well as experiences of violence worsened, the data showed.

    Overall, 42% of high school students felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped their usual activities.

    The study found 22% of teens had considered attempting suicide in the past year, of which female students accounted for more than twice that of male students.

    RELATED STORIES
    532 students died by suicide in a year. How to build mental health?
    532 students died by suicide in a year. How to build mental health?
    Students aged between 13 and 19 years are more prone to commit suicide
    A general view shows the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 26, 2018.
    5 women found dead in violent Mexican state
    Their bodies were found in the city of Cuautla, Morelos. An average of 10 women a day are killed in Mexico
    File Photo: Kanye West (currently known as Ye) accepts the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, Aug 30, 2015.
    Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry
    Ye has been dropped by major corporate partners, including Adidas, and banned from Twitter because of anti-Semitic remarks
    What is toxic masculinity?
    What is toxic masculinity?
    The toll toxic masculinity has on men’s mental health cannot be overstated.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher