    বাংলা

    Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured at street party

    The tragedy rattles the city at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when Americans typically gather for parades, barbecues and firework

    Reuters
    Published : 2 July 2023, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 02:42 PM

    Two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning, at the scene of a holiday weekend block party, according to police and local media reports.

    An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and three victims were still in critical condition, according to police in Baltimore, a city about 40 miles (64 km) north of Washington, DC.

    The suspect or suspects were still at large.

    "This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable," Mayor Brandon Scott and the police department said in a joint statement.

    The tragedy rattled the city at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when Americans typically gather for parades, barbecues and fireworks. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight at the "Brooklyn Day" block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, which hundreds of people attended, local media reported.

    A witness told TV station Fox 45 that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

    A local reporter posted an image to Twitter showing police tape, cups and other litter strewn across a yard that appeared to be the crime scene.

    Nine people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, while 20 others affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said.

    Medstar Harbor Hospital's emergency department treated 19 patients on Sunday morning, all suffering varying degrees of injury from gunshot wounds after the incident, MedStar Health Baltimore said in an email. All but one patient had been released as of Sunday morning.

    RELATED STORIES
    AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside, California, US, April 12, 2021.
    'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at the scene
    Early reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured
    Pope Francis attends the Mass of Saint Peter and Paul in St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican Jun 29, 2023.
    Pope names Argentine bishop, author of kissing book, to top Vatican post
    In the partial list of Fernandez's publications, the Vatican did not mention the book, in which he said a kiss is a meeting of the two in a moment when nothing else matters
    Pope Francis attends the Mass of Saint Peter and Paul in St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican Jun 29, 2023. REUTERS
    Pope Francis meets Julian Assange’s family
    He grants an audience to the wife of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who is behind bars in Britain
    Rescue workers inspect a mass grave at an abandoned camp in a jungle in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 5, 2015. REUTERS
    Malaysia to charge Thai nationals over mass graves found in 2015
    The discovery of camps and graves on the Thai side of the border in 2015 led authorities in Thailand to crack down on people smugglers

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan