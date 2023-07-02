Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured at street party

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning, at the scene of a holiday weekend block party, according to police and local media reports.

An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and three victims were still in critical condition, according to police in Baltimore, a city about 40 miles (64 km) north of Washington, DC.

The suspect or suspects were still at large.