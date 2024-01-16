Trump is fit to be president, even if convicted, most Iowa voters say

Most Republicans at Iowa's caucus said they felt Donald Trump would be fit for the White House even if he were convicted of a crime, an entrance poll showed on Monday, underscoring the strong hold the former president has on the Republican Party.

About two-thirds of caucus-goers also said they did not believe Democratic President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, according to the poll.

Following are highlights from the Edison Research poll based on interviews with 1,628 Iowa Republicans.

* 66% said they did not think Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020.

* 65% said they decided who to support in the presidential nomination contest before this month.

* 65% said Trump would still be fit to be president if he were convicted of a crime. 31% said he would be unfit if convicted.

* 61% said they favor a federal law that would ban abortions nationwide.