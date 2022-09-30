About 239,000 still without power in Puerto Rico days after Fiona

An estimated 239,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Puerto Rico on Thursday almost two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit the island, data showed.

After causing devastation in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona turned north and slammed into eastern Canada on Sept 24, leaving more than a third of Nova Scotia without power.

Nova Scotia Power, a unit of Canadian energy company Emera Inc, said about 78,200 customers were still without power there early on Thursday.