Thermo Fisher's test to detect pregnancy-related complication gets FDA nod

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's test, the first of its kind in the country, to detect women with risk of severe preeclampsia, the company said on Friday.

Preeclampsia is a leading cause of mortality in pregnant women globally, where they could experience high blood pressure after 20 weeks of pregnancy and during the postpartum period.

The condition happens in about 1 in 25 pregnancies in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.