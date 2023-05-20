    বাংলা

    Thermo Fisher's test to detect pregnancy-related complication gets FDA nod

    The condition happens in about 1 in 25 pregnancies in the United States

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 05:52 AM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 05:59 AM

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's test, the first of its kind in the country, to detect women with risk of severe preeclampsia, the company said on Friday.

    Preeclampsia is a leading cause of mortality in pregnant women globally, where they could experience high blood pressure after 20 weeks of pregnancy and during the postpartum period.

    The condition happens in about 1 in 25 pregnancies in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    The FDA clearance is based on a study that examined data from over 700 pregnant women in 18 US hospitals.

    The regulatory nod for the biomarker test will have a significant impact on prognosis and treatment for thousands of women at risk for preeclampsia every year in the US, said Alan Sachs, chief medical officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

    RELATED STORIES
    A box containing a Mifepristone tablet is seen at Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula, Montana, US February 28, 2023.
    US SC extends block on abortion pill curbs until Friday
    The decision gives the justices a bit more time to consider requests by Biden's administration and the pill's manufacturer Danco Laboratories to block an April 7 preliminary injunction
    Boxes of mifepristone, the first pill given in a medical abortion, are prepared for patients at Women's Reproductive Clinic of New Mexico in Santa Teresa, US, January 13, 2023.
    US preserves limited access to abortion pill
    Some abortion providers have said that if mifepristone is unavailable, they would switch to a misoprostol-only regimen for a medication abortion
    Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, Jan 11, 2023.
    US appeals court preserves limited access to abortion pill
    The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the country for now but with restrictions including a requirement for in-person doctor visits to obtain the drug, the court rules
    Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash at Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, Jan 11, 2023.
    US judge suspends approval of mifepristone
    The US judge, in his ruling, said that the US Food and Drug Administration had ignored risks in approving the abortion drug

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk