    বাংলা

    Heat wave in Mexico leaves at least 100 dead, authorities say

    Nearly all the deaths were attributed to heat stroke, with a handful from dehydration

    Reuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 03:52 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 03:52 AM

    At least 100 people have died over the past two weeks in Mexico due to heat-related causes as temperatures climbed close to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country, the health ministry said on Thursday.

    A three-week-long heat wave this month strained the energy grid with record demand, forced authorities to suspend classes in some areas and left many Mexicans sweltering.

    Over two-thirds of the deaths came the week of June 18-24, with the remainder the previous week, the ministry said in a report on extreme temperatures. During the same period last year just one heat-related fatality was registered.

    Nearly all the deaths were attributed to heat stroke, with a handful from dehydration. Around 64% of the deaths occurred in northern state of Nuevo Leon bordering Texas. Most of the rest were in neighboring Tamaulipas and Veracruz on the Gulf coast.

    In recent days, temperatures have fallen as the rainy season has brought much-needed precipitation.

    However, some northern cities are still seeing high temperatures. In the state of Sonora, the town of Aconchi saw highs of 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk near a sign indicating 43 degrees Celsius (109 F) as near record temperatures continue to affect the country, in Bilbao, Spain Jun 17, 2022.
    Extreme heat 'disproportionately' impacts people with disabilities
    Some people with disabilities are more likely to have health conditions or use medication that can affect the body's ability to respond to heat
    A woman walks with cold patches on her forehead and neck amid a red alert for heatwave in Beijing, China Jun 23, 2023.
    Beijing swelters in extreme heat for 3rd straight day
    The city is expected to top 40 degrees Celsius for a third day, with sizzling temperatures already baking an area in northern China
    A woman holds an umbrella during a period of high temperatures in Mexico City, Mexico June 13, 2023.
    Mexico swelters as 'atypical' heat wave grips nation
    Health ministry data through June 9 shows that at least six people have died this year as a result of the higher-than-normal temperatures
    A police officer is seen while National Immigration Institute (INM) Commissioner Francisco Garduno (not pictured) arrives at the Federal Court to attend his appointment with a judge regarding the fire in a detention centre where 40 migrants died, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Apr 30, 2023.
    Head of Mexican migration authority charged over Juarez fire
    The fire killed 40 migrants at a holding centre in the border city of Ciudad Juarez late last month

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps