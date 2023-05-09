Texas gunman's social media posts embraced white supremacy, media reports say

The man Texas authorities say killed eight people in a barrage of gunfire at a Dallas-area shopping mall over the weekend left behind a social media profile filled with white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideology, multiple news outlets reported on Monday.

News reports linking the assailant to language praising Hitler and to diatribes vilifying racial minorities and women emerged as state police named the five adults murdered on Saturday and confirmed that three children also died - two girls, aged 11 and 8, and a 3-year-old boy.

Among the adults who lost their lives, police said, were Kyo Song Cho, 37, and his wife, Cindy Cho, 35, of Dallas. According to local media, they were the parents of the slain 3-year-old and of a 6-year-old son who was wounded and left as the lone surviving member of his immediate family.

The two girls who died, both from Sachse, Texas, were sisters, local media reported.

The deceased also included two other men, Christian LeCour, 23, of Nevada, Texas, and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, of Dallas, and a woman, Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, of McKinney, Texas, police said.