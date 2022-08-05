Texas governor sends migrants to New York City as immigration standoff accelerates

The first bus arrived early on Friday at the city's Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan. Volunteers were putting groups of migrants in taxis headed to a nearby intake centre, where they said some would be processed for admission to city homeless shelters.

Abbott, who is running for a third term as governor in the November elections, has sent more than 6,000 migrants to Washington since April in a broader effort to combat illegal immigration and call out Biden for his more welcoming policies.

Abbott said New York City Mayor Eric Adams could provide services and housing for the new arrivals.