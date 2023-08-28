Biden back to school as Republicans fight education culture war

President Joe Biden will spotlight on Monday efforts to combat cratering US student performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, as Republicans work to feature the emotionally charged issue of education in the 2024 campaign.

Biden, who returned on Saturday from a week-long vacation, will mark the time of year when US parents send children back to school with his own trip to Washington's Eliot-Hine Middle School.

The Capitol Hill area school for children aged 11 to 13 is working to boost its predominantly low-income students' arithmetic with a tutoring programme in partnership with George Washington University.

The Biden administration has pushed Congress to hike funding for public schools, including those that hire mental health professionals, through a bipartisan gun safety law last year.