The Trump Organization and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Cohen originally sued in March 2019 to recoup $1.9 million in fees, plus $1.9 million he was ordered to forfeit in a criminal case. The fees kept growing, and the Trump Organization has paid some of them, court papers show.

A trial in the civil case had been scheduled to begin on Jul 24 in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Cohen is now a vocal Trump critic. His 2020 memoir "Disloyal" was a New York Times bestseller.

Despite Friday's settlement, Cohen is expected to be a star prosecution witness against Trump in a criminal trial next year.

That case concerns payments Cohen made, and which Trump reimbursed, to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet prior to the 2016 presidential election about her alleged affair with Trump, which he denies.