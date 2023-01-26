Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in California shooting

A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker was formally charged with premeditated murder on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of seven co-workers near San Francisco, the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which 18 people were killed.

Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and the lone suspect in Monday's massacre at two mushroom farms in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay, was formally presented with seven counts of murder and a single count of attempted murder during his first court appearance in nearby Redwood City.

Zhao, wearing red-colored jail garb and enclosed behind a glass panel, was ordered held without bond during a brief hearing before a San Mateo County Superior Court judge. The pudgy defendant, with close-cropped gray hair, was expressionless through the hearing. He was assigned two private defense lawyers; no plea was entered.

The next court proceeding in the case was set for Feb 16.

A Mandarin-language translator was provided for the defendant, who according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe is a Chinese citizen who has lived in the United States for at least 10 years.

After the hearing, Wagstaffe told reporters outside the courthouse that prosecutors have not yet determined Zhao's precise immigration status, or whether he entered the country legally.

The prosecutor said authorities do have an idea about the suspect's motives but declined to share any details. Wagstaffe also revealed the existence of one clue, saying a note was found inside Zhao's car, though he declined to disclose what it said.

The district attorney said Zhao was "cooperative" when initially interviewed by authorities following his arrest and gave "a complete statement."