    বাংলা

    Bridge collapses in Brazilian Amazon, 3 killed and up to 15 missing

    Another 14 people were injured in the collapse that occurred as some vehicles were crossing the bridge

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 02:57 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 02:57 AM

    Up to 15 people are missing and three are confirmed dead after a bridge collapsed in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas on Wednesday, firefighters and local media said.

    The Amazonas Fire Department said it was looking for as many as 15 people after the collapse of a bridge on the BR-319 highway in the city of Careiro, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the capital Manaus.

    It added that another 14 people were injured in the collapse that occurred as some vehicles were crossing the bridge.

    Local media outlet G1 quoted multiple witnesses as saying the bridge had a crack that had caused a traffic jam before the collapse.

    The state government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hurricane Ian pummels Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic fury
    Hurricane Ian pummels Florida's Gulf Coast
    Crashing ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, Ian quickly transformed an idyllic stretch of sandy beaches and coastal towns into a disaster zone inundated by seawater
    Hurricane Ian nears Florida with nearly Category 5 power
    Hurricane Ian nears Florida
    Forecasters say Ian would unleash wind-driven high surf, torrential rains that may cause coastal flooding
    Opioid crisis cost US nearly $1.5 trillion in 2020
    Opioid crisis cost US nearly $1.5tn in 2020
    The latest calculation represents a 37% increase from 2017, when the CDC last measured the cost
    Gaffe or insight? Deciphering Biden's unguarded answers
    Deciphering Biden's unguarded answers
    US President Joe Biden's tendency to ad-lib in impromptu press situations is often referred to in Washington as his ‘gaffe’ problem

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher