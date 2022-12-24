Inflation takes the turkey out of Christmas in Latin America

CUTTING BACK IN COLOMBIA

This November, inflation in Colombia hit 12.53%, with the cost of food, drinks and transport taking the biggest hit.

As the country grapples with its highest inflation in two decades, many families will be looking to make savings and skip luxuries so as to afford their traditional festive dinner of ham, potato salad and cake, typically shared on Christmas Eve.

"I'm going to buy less ham and more chicken that's cheaper. Every time I go shopping the price of potatoes and plantain has risen. Everything is more expensive," said Daniela Hernandez, a 36-year-old mother of three children.

"I'll try to spend less on Christmas presents because I want my family to have a nice meal together, which is important,” said Hernandez, a part-time teaching assistant in Bogota.

Families across Latin America have cut back on food expenses throughout the year, said Godinez, and have found ways to adjust to the rising cost of living.

"Families are not eating out or ordering delivery as much any more, and they have started to cook at home. They have also started substituting ingredients from the basic food basket for cheaper ones," he said.

According to WorldRemit, Colombian families will spend 73% of their monthly income in the Christmas celebrations.

SHARING BILLS IN BRAZIL

Luis Octavio Barros, a Rio de Janeiro-based illustrator, and his extended family always get together for Christmas dinner.

Some dishes are so expensive that family members routinely split costs. Take the salt cod - both his dad and aunt chip in to ensure the family gets its festive favorite.

But this year, sharing does not go far enough.

With rising inflation, Barros expects new cost-cutting measures might have to be put in place.

"I think we'll have less food," he said. "There are also other ways ... (such as) substituting something expensive like the turkey for a less costly bird."

In 2022, Brazil hit its highest inflation rate in 26 years due to upward price pressures on food and fuel.

All of which means a 9.8% increase in the cost of Christmas staples such as turkey, ham and sparkling wine, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets.

And it is not just the big Christmas meal taking a hit.

Everyday items found on any Brazilian shopping list - onions, potatoes, eggs, wheat flour - all cost more now.

Barros, responsible for bringing the dessert and rice with lentils, is cooking both dishes at home to save cash instead of buying them ready made.

He also looks forward to the week after Christmas, when prices on festive food drops in store, hoping to stock up.

"Of course I'm doing it," he said. "I know a lot of people who do it too."