US teacher shot by 6-yr-old student sues school leaders for $40m

A Virginia teacher shot by a 6-year-old student on Monday sued school administrators for $40 million, alleging they ignored warnings from staff and pupils that the boy had a gun.

The Jan 6 attack on Abigail Zwerner in Newport News was unusual among US school shootings given the young age of the assailant and the fact police said the boy shot his first-grade teacher on purpose.

The complaint said Richneck Elementary School Assistant Principal Ebony Parker failed in her duty to protect Zwerner despite multiple reports a firearm was on school property and likely in the boy's possession.