    বাংলা

    US teacher shot by 6-yr-old student sues school leaders for $40m

    The teacher said school leaders knew of the student's history of attacks on pupils and teachers and allowed the boy to return after he was removed for violent behaviour

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2023, 09:51 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 09:51 AM

    A Virginia teacher shot by a 6-year-old student on Monday sued school administrators for $40 million, alleging they ignored warnings from staff and pupils that the boy had a gun.

    The Jan 6 attack on Abigail Zwerner in Newport News was unusual among US school shootings given the young age of the assailant and the fact police said the boy shot his first-grade teacher on purpose.

    The complaint said Richneck Elementary School Assistant Principal Ebony Parker failed in her duty to protect Zwerner despite multiple reports a firearm was on school property and likely in the boy's possession.

    Parker could not immediately be reached for comment. She resigned after the shooting.

    Also named as defendants were the Newport News School Board, former schools superintendent George Parker, whom the board fired after the shooting, and former Richneck principal Briana Foster Newton, who was assigned another role in the district.

    Zwerner said school leaders knew of the student's history of attacks on pupils and teachers and allowed the boy to return to Richneck in 2022 after he was removed for violent behaviour.

    School officials have confirmed that they received warnings that the boy had a gun at school, but that a search of his belongings before the shooting did not turn up any weapon.

    A Newport News Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for Parker and Foster could not immediately be reached for comment.

    The 25-year-old teacher was hailed a hero by police for evacuating students from her classroom after the boy shot her once with a handgun he brought from home, injuring her in the hand and chest.

    A Virginia prosecutor said he would not seek charges against the boy but legal experts have said the boy's mother could be held liable if it were found she did not properly secure the weapon in her home.

    The boy's family said in a statement the handgun he used "was secured" at home, that he suffers from an "acute disability," and under a school care plan, one of his parents went to classes with him each day.

    The week of the shooting was the first when neither parent was with him in class, the statement said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Alamy/Reuters Connect
    One killed in Netherlands train accident
    A fire department spokesman told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to hospital and others were being treated on the spot
    FILE PHOTO: Nicola Fox, Parker Solar Probe project scientist at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), speaks during a preview briefing on the NASA's Parker Solar Probe at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, Jul 20, 2018.
    NASA names solar physicist as agency's science chief
    Nicola Fox, a former top scientist on the Parker Solar Probe mission studying the sun, succeeds Swiss-American astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    5 die in gun attack on Cameroon farm workers
    The unidentified assailants shot at a truck carrying employees of Cameroon Development Corporation
    T20 Series - England v South Africa - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - July 28, 2022 England's Jos Buttler in action Action Images via Reuters
    Buttler gets selective about favourite scoop shot
    Rajasthan's top three batters smashed fifties to power the 2008 champions to a commanding win over Hyderabad

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain