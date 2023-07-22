    বাংলা

    Biden asks CIA Director Burns to become member of his cabinet

    He leads with dignity and represents the very best of America, Biden says

    Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2023, 07:56 PM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 07:56 PM

    US President Joe Biden said on Friday he had asked CIA Director William Burns to become a member of his cabinet.

    "Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation’s top national security challenges," Biden said in a statement, referring to Burns' approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and US competition with China.

    The move was reported earlier by the Washington Post, which said it was largely symbolic and would not give Burns any new authorities.

    "He leads with dignity and represents the very best of America, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead," Biden said.

